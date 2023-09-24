도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 오시리스-렉스(Osiris-Rex)가 소행성 Bennu 샘플을 지구에 성공적으로 전달했습니다.

By가브리엘 보타

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA의 오시리스-렉스(Osiris-Rex)가 소행성 Bennu 샘플을 지구에 성공적으로 전달했습니다.

After a seven-year expedition spanning over 6.2 billion km, NASA’s mothership Osiris-Rex has successfully delivered a sample of rubble from the asteroid Bennu back to Earth. The sample, which was collected in 2020, holds approximately 250 g of material, with the exact weight to be determined in the coming weeks. This mission marks the first time NASA has brought back a sample from an asteroid.

Bennu, a carbon-rich asteroid roughly the size of a skyscraper, is of particular interest due to its proximity to Earth. Scientists believe that it poses a potential collision risk in the next century. The study of the Bennu sample will allow researchers to investigate the origin of the Sun and other planets, as well as gain insights into how life formed on Earth.

In addition to studying the Bennu sample, Osiris-Rex is now on its way to another asteroid called Apophis, which it is expected to reach in 2029. These missions aim to not only further our understanding of asteroids but also explore potential ways to deflect them if they pose a threat to Earth.

The contents of the Bennu sample are expected to be carbonaceous and dark in appearance, with a significant amount of carbon content. Scientists anticipate finding organic molecules, such as compounds of amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. Additionally, the sample may provide evidence of water in different forms, offering insights into the role asteroids played in delivering water to early Earth.

The container holding the Bennu sample will be opened within the next couple of days, allowing the public to view its contents. This milestone achievement represents a significant step forward in our exploration of asteroids and their potential impact on our planet.

Sources: Hindustan Times, NASA

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

노스 요크셔 광산에서 화성과 유사한 조건 탐험

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

중력 우주 시각화: 시뮬레이션된 데이터는 미래의 우주 기반 관측소를 보여줍니다.

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

새로운 연구에 따르면 초대질량 블랙홀은 이전에 생각했던 것보다 더 빠르게 공급됩니다.

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

노스 요크셔 광산에서 화성과 유사한 조건 탐험

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

중력 우주 시각화: 시뮬레이션된 데이터는 미래의 우주 기반 관측소를 보여줍니다.

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

새로운 연구에 따르면 초대질량 블랙홀은 이전에 생각했던 것보다 더 빠르게 공급됩니다.

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA 캡슐이 성공적으로 착륙하여 사상 최대 규모의 소행성 샘플을 가져왔습니다.

24년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0