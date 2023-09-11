도시의 삶

NASA, 소행성 2023 RU의 지구 근접 접근에 대한 세부 정보 공개

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA has announced that an asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 RU, will be making a close approach to Earth today, September 11. The agency has been tracking the asteroid’s orbit using various satellites and telescopes, and has gathered crucial information about its approach.

Asteroid 2023 RU is a member of the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are space rocks that cross the Earth’s orbit. These asteroids are named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth. NASA estimates that Asteroid 2023 RU is between 65 feet and 130 feet wide, making it comparable in size to an aircraft.

However, despite its size, Asteroid 2023 RU is not classified as a potentially hazardous asteroid and is not expected to pose any threat to Earth. It will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of 4 million kilometers, moving at a speed of 72951 kilometers per hour.

This close approach by Asteroid 2023 RU is significant because it will be the first time this particular asteroid has come close to Earth. According to NASA’s Small-Body Database Lookup, no other close approaches have been predicted for the near future.

In related news, NASA conducted its first-ever planetary defense test last year called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). This successful test involved diverting the potentially hazardous asteroid Didymos from its collision course with Earth. However, researchers have discovered a peculiar behavior of Didymos’s moonlet, Dimorphos. It appears that Dimorphos has been slowing down in its orbit around Didymos, contrary to initial expectations.

These close calls with asteroids serve as a reminder of the importance of continued efforts to track and understand these space rocks. Technologies developed by space agencies such as NASA and ESA enable scientists to monitor and potentially deflect asteroids to avoid potential impact scenarios.

