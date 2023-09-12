도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

별 추적기 이해: 우주선 항법을 위한 테스트 도구

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
별 추적기 이해: 우주선 항법을 위한 테스트 도구

Star trackers are crucial tools used in spacecraft navigation, helping satellites determine their position by referencing the stars. At the European Space Agency’s (ESA) European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC), engineers make use of an artificial star simulator to test these star trackers.

The simulator, located in ESTEC’s GNC, AOC, and Pointing Laboratory, consists of a rotating table and a point of light that mimics the color and brightness of a real star. This setup allows engineers to accurately assess the performance of star trackers before deploying them on satellites.

Star trackers capture images of the sky using a camera or a light-catching device. They then compare these images against a catalog of known stars to determine their position. While electronic star trackers have been in use since the 1950s, they continue to play a vital role in various applications, including guided missiles, ground telescope Goto mounts, and most notably, satellites.

Satellite star trackers vary from low-cost open-source models designed for small CubeSats to advanced devices like ASTRO XP. The ASTRO XP tracker can autonomously maintain satellite alignment within 0.1 arcsecond of the sky, making it a crucial component for future ESA missions such as the ATHENA X-ray telescope and LISA gravitational wave observatory.

Testing star trackers is essential to ensure their accuracy and reliability before launching them into space. The artificial star simulator at ESTEC provides engineers with a controlled environment to evaluate the performance of these navigation tools. By simulating the behavior of stars, engineers can assess the accuracy and responsiveness of star trackers and make any necessary adjustments or improvements.

In conclusion, star trackers play a crucial role in spacecraft navigation, aiding in position determination by referencing the stars. The artificial star simulator at ESTEC provides engineers with a valuable testing tool to evaluate the performance of star trackers before they are deployed on satellites. This ensures that these navigation tools function accurately and reliably in the vastness of space.

정의 :
– Star tracker: A device used to determine the position of a spacecraft by capturing images of the stars and comparing them against a catalog of known stars.
– CubeSat: A small satellite that conforms to a standardized cube-shaped form factor.
– ASTRO XP: An advanced star tracker capable of autonomously maintaining satellite alignment within 0.1 arcsecond of the sky.

출처:
Article title: “Star simulator: What is this strange device at European Space Agency?”
Publication: Space.com

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0