과학

By맘포 브레시아

20년 2023월 XNUMX일
단백질 우주 아틀라스: 새로운 단백질 계열 및 접힘 발견

Researchers at the University of Basel and the SIB Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of protein science. Using the power of deep learning, they have identified hundreds of new protein families and even a novel predicted protein fold. Their findings have been published in the prestigious journal, Nature.

Thanks to the revolutionary AI tool, AlphaFold, the prediction of protein structures with high accuracy has become a reality. This tool, trained on decades worth of protein data, has provided valuable insights into the shapes of proteins. Last year alone, AlphaFold successfully modeled a staggering 215 million proteins, including those that have not been extensively studied through experimental methods.

The research team, led by Professor Torsten Schwede and Joana Pereira, utilized AlphaFold’s wealth of protein information to construct an interactive network of 53 million proteins. Within this network, they identified 290 new protein families and discovered a unique protein fold resembling the shape of a flower.

To make this network accessible to the scientific community, the team developed an interactive web resource called the “Protein Universe Atlas.” This platform allows scientists, students, and teachers to explore protein diversity, from structure to function to evolution.

Deep learning-based tools have played a crucial role in this discovery. By utilizing these tools, the team was able to leverage the power of AI to uncover new insights in the protein network. This breakthrough has significant implications for various fields, from basic research to drug development and protein engineering.

The work of the research team was supported by a grant from SIB, highlighting the importance of AI integration in life science resources. This study serves as a testament to the transformative potential of deep learning and intelligent algorithms in scientific research.

In conclusion, the Protein Universe Atlas opens up exciting possibilities for researchers and educators to explore the hidden world of proteins. With its immense collection of protein families and folds, this resource promises to facilitate further discoveries and advancements in the field of protein science.

출처 :
– University of Basel
– SIB Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics

