Artificial intelligence (AI) has been a topic of debate, with discussions ranging from its potential to save the world to its potential to bring about its end. In the science fiction series Mrs. Davis, a powerful AI named Mrs. Davis becomes an integral part of human society. However, not everyone places blind trust in this technology, as Simone, a skeptical nun, strikes a deal with Mrs. Davis that involves finding and destroying the Holy Grail.

In the real world, AI has been put to work in various fields, including astronomy. Recently, an international team of astronomers led by researchers at Northwestern University introduced a new AI astronomy tool called the Bright Transient Survey Bot (BTSbot). This tool aims to automate the laborious process of identifying candidate supernovae.

The BTSbot, in collaboration with robotic telescopes, successfully identified, confirmed, and classified a previously undiscovered supernova without any human involvement. This breakthrough marks the first time a series of robots and AI algorithms have worked together to make such a discovery. By removing humans from the process, astronomers have more time to analyze observations and develop new hypotheses.

The discovery process for supernovae typically involves manually examining multiple images of the same part of the sky taken at different times. This time-consuming process is necessary to identify newly appearing light sources, which could potentially be supernovae. Once a candidate is identified, astronomers must gather spectral data to determine its nature. Automated tools like BTSbot streamline this process, allowing astronomers to focus on the more exciting work of interpreting the data.

To train BTSbot, the team used 1.4 million archival images, including those of confirmed supernovae and other temporary light sources. By comparing multiple images of the sky, the AI system identifies candidate supernovae and coordinates with a robotic telescope to obtain spectral data. The data is then sent for analysis and the complete findings are shared online.

While scientists continue to explore the boundaries and applications of AI, tools like BTSbot enhance the efficiency of astronomical research. By automating certain tasks, AI frees up valuable time for astronomers to delve deeper into their observations and unravel the mysteries of the universe. As long as AI remains focused on exploring the cosmos, its potential to benefit humanity is immense.

