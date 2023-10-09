도시의 삶

과학

과학자들은 논란의 여지가 있는 3.5억년 된 암석 샘플을 조사하기 위해 AI를 사용합니다.

By맘포 브레시아

9년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have turned to AI to help settle a long-standing debate regarding a 3.5-billion-year-old rock sample known as the Apex chert, which was discovered in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Originally, analysis of the rock suggested that it contained microfossils from ancient microbes, making it a potential contender for evidence of the oldest life on Earth. However, subsequent research indicated that the chert might only contain minerals, leading to uncertainty and heated discussion among scientists.

A team led by mineralogist Bob Hazen from the Carnegie Institution’s Geophysical Laboratory has now applied machine learning, a form of AI, to determine whether the rock sample contains evidence of past life or not. Their findings, which were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, demonstrate that the technique can differentiate between biotic samples derived from living organisms and abiotic samples that originate from non-living mechanisms.

This approach is significant not only for resolving the debate surrounding the Apex chert but also for the broader field of astrobiology. By identifying the chemical patterns associated with life, the team hopes to find new ways to search for signs of ancient life on Earth and even on other planets in the Solar System. Instead of simply looking for specific biomolecules like DNA, the team is taking a more comprehensive approach. They believe that the chemistry of life will inherently differ from the chemistry of non-life, thereby allowing them to identify biosignatures in a broader range of samples.

To test their AI technique, the team examined a collection of 134 carbon-bearing samples using pyrolysis gas-chromatography mass-spectrometry (GCMS). The samples included a variety of biological materials such as human hair, grains, seeds, bacteria, and plants. With this method, the team demonstrated that it is possible to identify the distribution and patterns of molecules associated with life. These findings open up new possibilities for the search for extraterrestrial life and may provide insights into the origins of life on Earth.

출처 :
– Title: Scientists Use Machine Learning to Investigate 3.5-Billion-Year-Old Rocks
– Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

