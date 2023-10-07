도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

고고학자들이 마야 터널에서 "황금 구체"를 발견했습니다

By맘포 브레시아

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
고고학자들이 마야 터널에서 "황금 구체"를 발견했습니다

Archaeologists working in the former Maya heartlands have made an unprecedented discovery – two “golden orbs” found inside a previously hidden tunnel. The orbs, made of clay wrapped in a gold film, were found in a side tunnel beneath the Temple of the Feathered Serpent in Mexico. The walls of the tunnel were also covered in a gold substance, leading researchers to believe that the space served a sacred ritual purpose. Some researchers speculate that the walls were designed to mimic the cosmos and provide the Maya with a space to study the night sky.

Notably, the Maya calendar is heavily calibrated to the orbital parameters of the planets in our solar system, particularly the inner planets. The Maya were particularly fascinated by the orbit of Mars, as shown in the Dresden Codex, the oldest known written account from the Americas. The codex displays the Maya tracking and describing their calendar in relation to Mars’ movement across the sky.

The golden orbs could have played a significant role in the Maya’s study of the Red Planet, aiding them in their comprehensive understanding of the night sky. Although their exact purpose is still uncertain, the discovery of these orbs provides further evidence of the Maya’s advanced scientific knowledge and their unparalleled understanding of celestial bodies.

출처 :

– Source article: [Insert URL of source article]

– Definition of Maya civilisation: [Insert definition of Maya civilisation]

– Definition of Teotihuacan: [Insert definition of Teotihuacan]

– Definition of synodic period: [Insert definition of synodic period]

– Definition of Dresden Codex: [Insert definition of Dresden Codex]

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

규정 준수 메커니즘으로 소형 기계 장치의 한계를 넓히다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

물 점도 예측에 있어서 OPC 및 OPC3 물 모델의 정확도

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

은하계 이웃: NGC 3558 및 LEDA 83465

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

규정 준수 메커니즘으로 소형 기계 장치의 한계를 넓히다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

물 점도 예측에 있어서 OPC 및 OPC3 물 모델의 정확도

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

은하계 이웃: NGC 3558 및 LEDA 83465

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

인도의 Aditya-L1 태양 우주 관측소가 궤도 수정을 거칩니다.

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0