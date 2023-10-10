도시의 삶

개미는 큰 물체를 운반할 때 자체 추진 입자를 모방합니다.

By가브리엘 보타

10년 2023월 XNUMX일
A team of physicists from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel has discovered that ants of the species Paratrechina longicornis collectively carry large objects in a manner that resembles the movement of self-propelled particles through a fluid. The researchers observed that when these ants encounter a food item, they create a pheromone trail to attract more ants to the site. Once enough ants gather, they work together to carry the object back to the nest.

Previous research has shown that during the initial stages of carrying an object, individual ants pull in different directions, resulting in a brief tug-of-war. However, over time, a group mentality takes hold, and the ants follow a single leader, traveling in a coordinated manner towards the nest.

For their study, the physicists coated cogs of various sizes with cat food and filmed as the ants assembled around the food and began carrying it home. The researchers found that the ants’ behavior closely resembled the movement of self-propelled particles described by Langevin equations in a liquid.

The findings suggest that the behavior of a group of ants collectively carrying a large object can be modeled using the same principles used to describe the behavior of self-propelled particles in physics. This connection between cooperative ant behavior and self-propelled particles provides insights into the dynamics of systems involving interacting individuals.

Further research can explore how other species of ants and social insects exhibit similar collective behavior when transporting objects, and how these behaviors can be applied to problem-solving and optimization in fields such as robotics and logistics.

Source: PRX Life (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PRXLife.1.023001

