도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

플라스틱 폐기물에 갇힌 개미가 발견되어 오염이 육상 동물에 미치는 광범위한 영향을 강조

By로버트 앤드류

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
플라스틱 폐기물에 갇힌 개미가 발견되어 오염이 육상 동물에 미치는 광범위한 영향을 강조

Recent discoveries on the Canary Islands have revealed that plastic pollution is not only affecting marine life but also terrestrial creatures. Researchers found ants from the island of La Palma that had become victims of plastic waste. When examining 113 ants, they discovered a Lasius grandis ant caught in a red fiber and a Monomorium ant ensnared by a black one, both of which were confirmed to be made of plastic.

While it is widely known that plastic poses a threat to marine birds and mammals, this finding emphasizes that land animals are also at risk. Plastics have been found in the bodies of camels and have been linked to the decline of songbirds. Even insects, such as caddisfly larvae, have incorporated plastic fragments into their protective casings. However, incidents of insects getting entangled in plastic waste, like the ants on the Canary Islands, are rare and one of the first recorded instances.

The entangled ants were found alive and seemingly unharmed, raising questions about the true impact of such entanglements. The origins of the plastic fibers remain uncertain, but nearby roads and hiking paths could be potential sources. Additionally, plastic waste can travel long distances through wind, affecting even remote areas.

The discovery of ants trapped in plastic serves as a reminder that plastic pollution has far-reaching consequences, even in unexpected places. Urban ecologist Álvaro Luna stresses the importance of expanding our understanding beyond marine ecosystems to fully comprehend the scale of the issue.

As research continues, it becomes increasingly clear how ubiquitous plastic pollution is. Marine ecologist Melanie Bergmann suggests that insects may have been trapped in plastic for much longer than previously realized. This finding underscores the need to address plastic pollution and its impact on all forms of life, both on land and in the ocean.

출처 :

– TED-Ed/YouTube
– Tiny Rescue Climate Collection Solution Not Pollution Sweatshirt by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

블랙홀은 완벽하게 균형 잡힌 쌍으로 존재할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

소행성 16호 프시케로의 여행: 태양계의 탄생 탐험

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

50천만년 전의 박쥐 두개골은 초기 박쥐 진화에 대한 새로운 통찰력을 제공합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

블랙홀은 완벽하게 균형 잡힌 쌍으로 존재할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

소행성 16호 프시케로의 여행: 태양계의 탄생 탐험

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

50천만년 전의 박쥐 두개골은 초기 박쥐 진화에 대한 새로운 통찰력을 제공합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

어린 가시관 불가사리는 폭염을 견딜 수 있어 산호초에 더 큰 위협이 됩니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0