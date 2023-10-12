도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

남아시아의 강수 패턴에 대한 인위적 에어로졸의 영향

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
남아시아의 강수 패턴에 대한 인위적 에어로졸의 영향

In recent years, there has been growing concern about the impact of aerosols on the Earth’s climate. Aerosols are fine particles suspended in the air, often released as a result of human activities such as agriculture, pollution, and the use of certain products. They can have a significant influence on our planet, affecting the way solar radiation is scattered and absorbed, as well as altering cloud formation and temperature gradients.

One particular area of concern is South Asia, where aerosol concentrations are among the highest globally. A new study published in Geophysical Research Letters has found that these aerosols have a substantial impact on precipitation patterns in the region, particularly during the monsoon and post-monsoon periods. The research, conducted by Dr. Jitendra Singh and colleagues from the Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science in Zurich, used modeling techniques to predict how aerosols would affect precipitation in the future.

The study found that aerosols have a combative drying effect, suppressing precipitation by around 30-50%. This is particularly concerning because reliable rainfall is crucial for the region’s economy, as well as food and water resource security. The researchers predict that precipitation patterns could be suppressed for up to 50 years during the monsoon season and 10 years during the post-monsoon season.

The impact on monsoons is due to the high aerosol concentrations in the northern hemisphere, which push the Intertropical Convergence Zone southward and weaken the climate pattern. The type and distribution of aerosols also play a significant role in precipitation changes. In the pre-monsoon and post-monsoon periods, burning of biomass and fossils dominate aerosol release, while the monsoon season is characterized by anthropogenic sources, mineral dust, and sea spray.

The research team’s modeling also revealed that greenhouse gases have an offsetting effect on aerosols, delaying monsoon precipitation. However, the overall decline in aerosol abundance since 2020 suggests that air pollution policies in North America, Europe, and East Asia may have had a positive impact.

It is important to note that these findings are based on a specific emissions scenario and may change as efforts to reduce carbon emissions continue. Nevertheless, the study underscores the need for stricter policies to tackle aerosol pollution in South Asia and highlights the potential consequences of changing precipitation patterns on the region’s natural environment and human population.

Source: Singh et al. (2023) “Modeled spatial pattern of precipitation changes during the monsoon and the pre- and post-monsoon periods.” Geophysical Research Letters.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0