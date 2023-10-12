도시의 삶

물리학자 랑가 디아스(Ranga Dias)의 돌파구를 둘러싼 질문들

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Physicist Ranga Dias, who gained significant recognition for his supposed discovery of a room-temperature superconducting material, is facing scrutiny as a third research paper by him is being retracted. Despite being hailed as a groundbreaking scientist, evidence of data manipulation and plagiarism has surfaced, and earlier papers by Dias have already been retracted from prestigious journals.

This scandal is part of a larger issue regarding dubious results making their way into top scientific journals. There have been claims that researchers feel the need to exaggerate the risks of their work to get published in high-impact journals like Nature. The pressure to produce sensational and newsworthy papers may incentivize scientists to inflate the significance or originality of their findings.

While there are doubts about the integrity of Dias’ research, there is also the possibility that his materials do exhibit the properties he claimed. Manipulated data does not necessarily invalidate the existence of superconductivity. There have been cases where scientists manipulated data but were ultimately proven correct.

Superconductors, which were discovered in the early 20th century, have the ability to conduct electrical currents with zero resistance when cooled. The challenge has been to achieve this phenomenon at higher temperatures for practical use. A room-temperature superconductor has long been a goal for researchers in the field.

If Dias’ findings are indeed true, there are still questions about their practical applications. It is possible that even a room-temperature superconductor would require some degree of cooling to achieve sufficient current for practical use. The potential uses would depend on the innovations and creativity of applied scientists and engineers.

The scrutiny surrounding Dias’ research serves as a reminder that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. While his findings, if true, could be significant, they may not necessarily transform civilization as some have suggested. The direction of scientific discoveries, especially in condensed matter physics, is unpredictable and often dependent on further exploration and application.

– F.D. Flam, The New York Times.

By 가브리엘 보타

