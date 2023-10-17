도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

잊을 수 없는 광경: 북미 지역의 금환 일식

By가브리엘 보타

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
잊을 수 없는 광경: 북미 지역의 금환 일식

The recent annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, provided a breathtaking spectacle for sky gazers on Earth. NASA’s Earth Observatory captured a captivating satellite view of the event, highlighting the shadow cast over North America as the Moon partially covered the Sun.

An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun, but its distance from Earth prevents it from completely obscuring the Sun. During this event, the Moon is at or near its farthest distance from Earth, known as the apogee. This results in the Moon appearing smaller in the sky and allows the Sun’s edges to remain visible, creating a striking red-orange ring referred to as the “ring of fire.”

The annular eclipse commenced in Oregon at approximately 9:13 a.m. and proceeded across Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and the Gulf of Mexico. However, NASA highlights that a total solar eclipse will be visible from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024, providing an even more significant celestial phenomenon for sky watchers to experience.

The stunning image of the solar eclipse was captured by NASA’s EPIC (Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera) imager aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory. The Deep Space Climate Observatory is a collaborative effort between NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the U.S. Air Force.

Witnessing a solar eclipse is a remarkable event that reminds us of the extraordinary celestial events happening around us. This satellite view of the annular solar eclipse over North America offers a glimpse into the beauty and grandeur of our universe.

출처 :
– Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

The Intricate Dance Between Nervous and Immune Systems: Insights from Neuro-Immune Axis

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

Astronomy Enthusiasts Anticipate the October 2023 Partial Lunar Eclipse

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

사용자 개인정보 보호를 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

The Intricate Dance Between Nervous and Immune Systems: Insights from Neuro-Immune Axis

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

Astronomy Enthusiasts Anticipate the October 2023 Partial Lunar Eclipse

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

사용자 개인정보 보호를 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

남아프리카에서 보호받는 비단뱀에게 맥주를 강제로 먹이는 세 명의 남자 수배

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0