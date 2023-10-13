도시의 삶

14월 XNUMX일 부분일식을 준비하세요

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
On Saturday, October 14, a significant portion of the United States will have the opportunity to witness a partial solar eclipse. Depending on location, the moon will cover up to 90 percent of the sun, creating a stunning display. However, unlike typical partial solar eclipses, this particular event will feature a “ring of fire” for some viewers.

The areas that will not experience the partial solar eclipse include Alaska and the southernmost point of South America. For those in the viewing path, they will witness an annular solar eclipse, characterized by a halo of sunlight surrounding the moon.

Alex Lockwood, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate’s strategic content and integration lead, stated during a press conference that more than 65 million people reside within the annularity path. An additional 68 million people live within 200 miles of the path, meaning that a significant number of individuals will have the opportunity to view the eclipse.

If you are interested in watching the eclipse, Timeanddate.com provides a schedule of viewing hours for each location. This upcoming event will be the first annular solar eclipse to traverse the United States since May 20, 2012.

It’s crucial to protect your eyes while viewing the eclipse. NASA advises wearing protective solar viewing glasses throughout the entire event. Kelly Korreck, the eclipse program manager at NASA headquarters, stressed the importance of using ISO-certified glasses to ensure safety. Many vendors listed on the American Astronomical Society’s safe solar filter and viewer providers still have supplies available.

In addition to directly viewing the eclipse, there are indirect methods you can use to observe this natural phenomenon. For example, you could reflect sunlight onto a nearby wall or floor using a disco ball, create a pinhole eclipse viewer out of household materials, or project the eclipse’s shadow through a kitchen colander.

If you are unable to witness the event in person, NASA will be streaming the eclipse live online. The livestream will take place from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Kerrville, Texas, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. EDT.

