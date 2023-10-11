도시의 삶

과학

By비키 스타브로풀루

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
고대 태양폭풍이 우주 방사선으로 지구를 덮쳤습니다. 나무 나이테가 드러났습니다.

Newly discovered tree rings indicate that Earth was hit with a massive dose of cosmic radiation more than 14,000 years ago, possibly caused by an unprecedented solar storm. The study, published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, analyzed tree rings from subfossilized tree stumps in the French Alps. These trees had high levels of radiocarbon in a single year’s ring dating back to approximately 14,300 years ago, suggesting a spike in cosmic rays during that time.

Radiocarbon is an isotope of carbon that is produced when cosmic rays interact with nitrogen atoms in the atmosphere. The spike in radiation coincides with the discovery of high levels of beryllium from ice cores found in Greenland. Researchers believe that this radiation spike was caused by a massive solar storm triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) – a cloud of magnetized plasma and radiation – launched into space by a solar flare.

If this theory is accurate, it would make this storm, which the researchers refer to as a Miyake event, the largest ever documented from the sun. A similar solar storm today would have catastrophic effects on modern technological society. The researchers estimate that such super storms could cause severe damage to transformers in electricity grids, leading to widespread blackouts lasting months. It could also permanently damage satellites that are essential for navigation and communication.

Miyake events, characterized by massive solar storms, have been detected in the fossil record before. However, the newly discovered superflare appears to be even more powerful than any previously observed. The researchers suggest that such events could occur roughly every 1,000 years.

The study emphasizes the need for a better understanding of solar behavior and its potential dangers. As our sun approaches its solar maximum, scientists anticipate increased solar activity, including more solar flares and CMEs. While there is currently no indication of another superflare occurring, further research is crucial to our preparation and response to these events in the future.

Sources: Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A, Live Science

By 비키 스타브로풀루

