태양의 고대 분노: 새로 발견된 14,300년 된 태양폭풍

15년 2023월 XNUMX일
A team of scientists from the UK and France recently made an unexpected discovery while analyzing semi-fossilized tree rings in the Alps: evidence of an incredibly powerful solar storm that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. This storm, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), unleashed a barrage of charged particles that overwhelmed the Earth’s magnetic field.

CMEs are a common occurrence, with the Earth’s magnetic field typically providing protection against them. However, on rare occasions, particularly intense CMEs can pose a significant threat. When particles from the Sun interact with Earth’s atmosphere, they create a form of carbon called radiocarbon or carbon-14, which is absorbed by trees.

The research team initially discovered an unprecedented amount of radiocarbon while examining the tree rings. Seeking confirmation, they turned to ice cores from Greenland, measuring the beryllium content in the cores. The results confirmed the presence of an ancient solar super-storm.

The implications of this discovery are significant. A contemporary solar storm of this magnitude would have devastating effects on our modern infrastructure, causing widespread disruption to telecommunications, satellite systems, and electricity grids. The need to prepare and build resilience into our communications systems becomes even more crucial in light of this finding.

This 14,300-year-old storm is the largest of nine extreme solar storms, referred to as Miyake Events, identified to have occurred over the past 15,000 years. The most recent confirmed Miyake Events took place in 993 AD and 774 AD.

As our reliance on technology continues to grow, understanding and preparing for the potential impact of solar storms on our modern world becomes an imperative. Scientists and policymakers must work together to develop strategies to mitigate the risks and build resilient systems that can withstand the fury of the Sun’s ancient curses.

출처 :
– University of Leeds press release
– The original article published on October 15, 2023

By 로버트 앤드류

