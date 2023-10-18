도시의 삶

고대 다이아몬드는 지구 대륙의 형성과 진화를 조명합니다

가브리엘 보타

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
고대 다이아몬드는 지구 대륙의 형성과 진화를 조명합니다

Researchers have uncovered valuable insights into the formation and movement of Earth’s continents through the analysis of ancient superdeep diamonds. These diamonds, formed between 650 and 450 million years ago on the base of the supercontinent Gondwana, were scrutinized by an international team of experts. The findings shed light on how supercontinents such as Gondwana were created, stabilized, and moved across the planet.

Diamonds, which formed millions to billions of years ago, offer a unique window into the Earth’s mantle. They have the ability to survive and record ancient cycles of continent creation and destruction, providing a glimpse into the deep workings of our planet. The migration of continents, known as the “supercontinent cycle,” plays a significant role in plate tectonics and the shaping of Earth’s land masses.

By analyzing microscopic silicate and sulfide inclusions within the diamonds, the researchers were able to date them to a depth of 300 to 700 kilometers beneath Gondwana’s base. This revealed a previously unknown geologic process in which host rocks carrying diamonds became buoyant during diamond formation and added material to the keel of the supercontinent. As Gondwana began to break apart around 120 million years ago, the diamonds, along with their host rock inclusions, erupted to the Earth’s surface in violent volcanic events.

The locations where these volcanic eruptions occur today, such as Brazil and Western Africa, were once part of the supercontinent Gondwana. This indicates that the diamonds migrated with different fragments of the supercontinent as it dispersed. The research suggests a new mode of continent growth, where relatively young material accretes to the roots of ancient continental fragments, thickening and welding them together.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Karen Smit of the Wits School of Geosciences, emphasized the significance of this research in understanding the evolution and movement of continents. She highlighted the crucial role of continents for sustaining life on Earth and underscored the research’s connection to the development of life and the unique characteristics of our planet.

This study presents a groundbreaking approach to investigating the deep plate tectonic processes related to the supercontinent cycle. The researchers hope to further advance this research by establishing a new isotope laboratory at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa. This will enable future studies on diamond inclusions to be conducted locally, expanding our understanding of how continents have evolved and shaped the Earth.

