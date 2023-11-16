New Insights into the Survival of Ancient Plants

In a groundbreaking study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, researchers have uncovered a fascinating connection between cycads, ancient plants that thrived during the Mesozoic Era, and nitrogen-fixing bacteria. Unlike their extinct counterparts, which failed to survive past climate changes, the small number of cycad species that remain today have managed to adapt and persist in tropical and subtropical regions thanks to their symbiotic relationship with these bacteria.

Cycads, which once served as a vital source of sustenance for grazing dinosaurs millions of years ago, have experienced a significant decline over time. However, this new research sheds light on the key role played by nitrogen-fixing bacteria in the survival of these ancient plants.

Lead author Michael Kipp, an assistant professor of Earth and Climate Sciences at Duke University, discovered that cycads trade nutrients with bacteria in their roots, exchanging sugars for atmospheric nitrogen. By analyzing ancient cycad fossils, Kipp was able to uncover the changes in nitrogen fixation throughout the course of their existence.

Interestingly, the study also reveals that extinct cycad lineages did not possess the ability to fix nitrogen compared to their surviving counterparts. This crucial difference suggests that nitrogen fixation might have played a vital role in the adaptation and resilience of cycads, allowing them to thrive in an ever-changing environment.

While the study provides valuable insights into the ecological evolution of cycads, there are still unanswered questions. It remains unclear how nitrogen fixation precisely aided the survival of cycads during climate shifts, or whether it simply helped them compete with faster-growing plant species.

This groundbreaking research opens up new possibilities for studying ancient atmospheres and the impacts of symbiotic relationships on surviving species. By combining geochemistry with the fossil record, scientists like Kipp aim to better understand Earth’s climate history and potentially predict its future.

Q: 이번 연구가 앞으로 어떤 의미를 갖는가?

A: This research opens up new possibilities for studying ancient atmospheres and the impacts of symbiotic relationships on the survival of species.