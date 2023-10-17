도시의 삶

국제우주정거장에서 포착한 금환일식

By로버트 앤드류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), recently documented an annular solar eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon does not completely obscure the Sun, leaving a visible ring known as the annulus. This provides scientists with a rare opportunity to study the Sun’s corona.

During the eclipse, Moghbeli captured a photograph of the Moon passing in front of the Sun, casting its shadow, or umbra, and partially darkening a portion of the Earth’s surface. The image was taken as the ISS soared 260 miles above the U.S.-Canadian border and pointed southward towards Texas.

Moghbeli arrived at the ISS on August 27 as part of the Crew-7 mission, along with other astronauts from the European Space Agency (ESA), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and Roscosmos. She captured the eclipse using a unique set of challenges specific to photographing celestial phenomena from the ISS.

The ISS orbits Earth at a high speed, requiring precise calculations and timing to capture events like solar eclipses accurately. These technicalities highlight the importance of scientific documentation from space, allowing researchers to study and understand celestial events’ complexities.

Overall, Moghbeli’s photograph provides a remarkable view of the annular solar eclipse, showcasing the beauty and scientific significance of observing celestial phenomena from the vantage point of the International Space Station.

출처 :
– International Space Station (ISS): A spacecraft in orbit around Earth that serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration.
– NASA: The United States Federal Government’s independent agency responsible for the civilian space program and aerospace research.
– Annular solar eclipse: A solar eclipse where the Moon does not completely cover the Sun, leaving a luminous ring called the annulus.
– NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli: An astronaut who captured the annular solar eclipse from the ISS.
– ESA (European Space Agency): An intergovernmental organization focused on space exploration and study.
– JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency): The Japanese agency responsible for aerospace activities, including satellite launches and advanced missions.
– Roscosmos: The Russian government agency responsible for space activities, including the development and operation of spacecraft and space stations.

Note: The source article includes images and HTML tags, which have been removed in this summary.

