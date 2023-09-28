도시의 삶

공룡 멸종: 화산과 소행성이 그들의 운명에 영향을 미쳤다

By비키 스타브로풀루

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study suggests that volcanoes in the Deccan Traps of India may have contributed to the extinction of the dinosaurs, along with the well-known asteroid impact. The Deccan Traps consist of massive volcanic eruptions that emitted large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) into the atmosphere for over 800,000 years. These gases created a climatic whiplash, with CO2 warming the planet and SO2 reflecting sunlight and cooling it.

The deep-learning computer model used in the study found that the levels of CO2 and SO2 released by the Deccan Traps were consistent with causing the extinction of the dinosaurs. The model ran various scenarios to determine how different levels of these gases could have affected the climate, comparing the results with historical climate data from ancient shells of foraminifera, small oceanic organisms.

The study suggests that the volcanic activity in the Deccan Traps caused significant environmental changes before and after the asteroid impact. The volcanoes spewed gas into the atmosphere, leading to a rise in greenhouse gases and subsequent warming of the planet. Additionally, acid rain and ocean acidification resulting from the volcanic activity contributed to the extinction of plant and animal species.

While the role of the asteroid impact remains undisputed in the extinction event, this study highlights the significant impact of volcanism on the Earth’s climate and the fate of the dinosaurs. Understanding the interplay between natural events like volcanic eruptions and asteroid impacts can provide valuable insights into mass extinction events throughout Earth’s history.

출처 :
– Dartmouth College computational geologist Alexander Cox
– University of Florida geochronologist Courtney J. Sprain
– Geologist Paul Renne, director of the Berkeley Geochronology Center

