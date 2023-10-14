도시의 삶

The Voyager Probes: Exploring the Depths of Space

By맘포 브레시아

14년 2023월 XNUMX일
Summary: The Voyager probes, launched by NASA, have embarked on an unparalleled mission of deep space exploration. These spacecrafts, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, continue to journey further into the cosmos than any other man-made object. With no set destination, these enduring vessels are providing invaluable data and insights about our solar system and beyond.

The Voyager probes were launched in 1977, with the primary goal of studying the outer planets of our solar system. Voyager 1 flew by Jupiter and Saturn, while Voyager 2 explored Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Along the way, they captured breathtaking images and gathered invaluable information about the planets’ atmospheres, moons, and rings.

These remarkable spacecrafts are still operational today, nearly 44 years after their launch. While they’ve officially exited our solar system, they continue to send back valuable data. Voyager 1, for instance, became the first man-made object to enter interstellar space in 2012. Scientists eagerly await the day when Voyager 2 will join its sibling in the vast expanse of outer space.

The Voyager probes owe their longevity to their nuclear power source, which still provides electricity even after decades. Although their scientific instruments have gradually shut down to conserve power, the Voyagers are expected to continue transmitting data until around 2025.

While the Voyager probes are currently floating indefinitely in space, they hold a symbolic significance. Attached to each Voyager is a golden record containing sounds and images representing Earth, intended as a message for any extraterrestrial life that may one day encounter them. This record serves as a time capsule, offering a glimpse into our planet and its inhabitants.

The Voyager missions have been monumental in expanding our understanding of our solar system and venturing into deeper frontiers. The resilience and longevity of these probes showcase humanity’s unwavering curiosity and exploration. As they journey through the cosmos, the Voyager probes bring us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the universe.

출처: NASA

정의 :

  • Voyager probes: Spacecrafts launched by NASA in 1977 to study the outer planets of our solar system.
  • Interstellar space: The physical space between star systems in a galaxy.

