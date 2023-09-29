도시의 삶

우주비행사가 '가디언즈 오브 갤럭시 Vol. 삼"

By로버트 앤드류

In the latest installment of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series, there is a space scene where Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, finds himself drifting through space without a helmet. This has led to speculation among viewers about the accuracy of such a situation and whether a human could survive in space without a space suit.

To shed some light on this topic, ex-NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield has provided his insight. According to Hadfield, a human being would only be able to survive around 30 seconds in space without the protection of a space suit.

Space is an inhospitable environment for humans due to several factors. The primary concern is the lack of atmospheric pressure, which causes any liquid in the body to vaporize at a lower temperature, leading to the boiling of bodily fluids. Additionally, the lack of breathable air and extreme temperatures also pose significant risks to human survival.

The idea of surviving in space without a space suit is purely fictional and not based on scientific reality. Without the protection of a space suit, an astronaut would be subjected to these life-threatening conditions and would not survive for long.

It is important to clarify that movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” prioritize entertainment value over scientific accuracy. While they strive to bring exciting and visually stunning scenes to the audience, they often sacrifice scientific plausibility for the sake of storytelling.

In conclusion, the space scene in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” where Star-Lord drifts through space without a helmet is not accurate from a scientific standpoint. According to ex-NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield, a human would only survive for around 30 seconds in space without a space suit due to the inhospitable conditions. It is crucial to remember that movies like these prioritize entertainment over scientific realism.

출처 :
– Chris Hadfield, ex-NASA astronaut.

