By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astronaut and Cosmonauts Return to Earth After Year-Long Stay in Space

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending just over a year in space. This extended stay has set a new record for the longest US spaceflight. The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan, descending in a Soyuz capsule that was a replacement for their original vehicle, which was damaged by space junk and lost all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

Initially meant to be a 180-day mission, the stay for American astronaut Frank Rubio and his Russian counterparts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin was extended to 371 days. This surpassed the previous record set by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei for a single spaceflight. The world record for the longest spaceflight is still held by Russia, with a duration of 437 days set in the mid-1990s.

The replacement Soyuz capsule was launched in February, as engineers suspected that a piece of space junk had pierced the radiator of the original capsule, causing concerns about overheating and potential danger to the occupants. Unfortunately, there was no other Soyuz available to launch a fresh crew until this month, meaning the replacements arrived only two weeks ago.

During their time in space, Mr. Rubio, an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, missed important family milestones, such as his children’s graduation from the Naval Academy and heading off to West Point. He admitted that the psychological aspect of spending such a long time in space was tougher than expected.

Now that they have returned to Earth safely, Mr. Rubio expressed his eagerness to reunite with his wife and children. He may hold on to the record for the longest US spaceflight for some time, as NASA currently has no plans for more year-long missions.

Overall, the entire crew has traveled an impressive 157 million miles since their launch from Kazakhstan last September and completed nearly 6,000 orbits around the Earth.

Source: BBC News (No URLs provided for sources)

