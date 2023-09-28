도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

천체사진가가 목성을 강타하는 희귀한 불덩어리를 포착하다

By가브리엘 보타

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
천체사진가가 목성을 강타하는 희귀한 불덩어리를 포착하다

Summary: Amateur astrophotographer Tadao Ohsugi recently recorded a rare fireball hitting Jupiter, providing valuable insights into the history and evolution of the solar system. The explosion, believed to be caused by an asteroid or a comet striking Jupiter’s atmosphere, was captured by Ohsugi on video. Jupiter’s gravitational pull makes it a unique tool for studying such phenomena as advanced telescopes cannot directly observe these space rocks. These flashes on Jupiter offer a glimpse into the violent processes that occurred in the early days of our solar system.

Astrophotographer Tadao Ohsugi was fortunate enough to witness and document a bright flash on Jupiter’s surface while photographing with an astronomical telescope in his home observation room. It is believed that the flash resulted from a collision with a meteorite or similar object. Ohsugi’s video footage, recorded at a high frame rate, provides scientists with a wealth of valuable data to study.

Dr. Ko Arimatsu, an astronomer at Kyoto University, explains that even the most advanced telescopes cannot directly observe the space rocks that cause these explosions on Jupiter. The gas giant’s immense gravity attracts these objects, resulting in collisions that can be observed and studied. This makes Jupiter an invaluable tool for understanding such events.

These rare fireballs on Jupiter offer scientists a window into the violent processes that shaped the early solar system. Each flash provides insights into the history and formation of our celestial neighborhood. It is akin to witnessing planetary evolution in action, according to Leigh Fletcher, a planetary scientist at the University of Leicester.

While Ohsugi’s capture did not leave behind a visible debris field like the one observed in 1994, it still contributes to our knowledge of the bombardment of giant planets by asteroids and comets. Dr. Fletcher suggests that all giant planets in our solar system are likely to be bombarded by such objects. However, there is still much to learn about the comets bombarding not just Jupiter but also Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

The dedication of amateur astronomers like Ohsugi is crucial to the ongoing scientific study of these phenomena. With limited access to large professional telescopes, backyard astronomers across the globe play a vital role in capturing and documenting random flashes on Jupiter and other celestial bodies.

출처 :
- 뉴욕 타임즈

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0