Antihydrogen Atoms Fall to Earth in the Same Way as Matter, Finds Study

By비키 스타브로풀루

3년 2023월 XNUMX일
Swansea University physicists, part of the ALPHA collaboration at CERN, have made a groundbreaking discovery that atoms of antihydrogen fall to Earth in the same manner as their matter counterparts. Published in the journal Nature, this finding brings scientists one step closer to understanding one of the most significant problems in physics.

Antihydrogen atoms are created by bringing negatively charged antiprotons together with positively charged positrons. These atoms, which are neutral but slightly magnetic, are then trapped using a magnetic field to prevent them from annihilating upon contact with matter.

Using a vertical setup called ALPHA-g, the researchers were able to measure the positions at which the antihydrogen atoms annihilated with matter once the magnetic field was switched off. The team released groups of approximately 100 atoms, one group at a time, and observed that about 20% of the atoms exited through the top of the trap, while 80% exited through the bottom due to the force of gravity.

Through multiple repeat experiments with different magnetic field values, the researchers discovered that the acceleration of an antihydrogen atom is consistent with the attractive gravitational force between matter and Earth. These findings confirm Albert Einstein’s theory of General Relativity, which states that objects fall to Earth in the same way regardless of their composition.

The successful observation of the effect of gravity on antimatter is a significant milestone in atomic physics and opens up new possibilities for future investigations. Further measurements with increased precision could potentially uncover even minor differences between matter and antimatter, providing valuable insights into the scarcity of antimatter in the universe.

Professor Niels Madsen from Swansea University expressed excitement about their contribution to this groundbreaking discovery, emphasizing the importance of rigorous measurement in understanding the workings of the universe. Professor Stefan Eriksson, also from Swansea University, highlighted the significance of this discovery in testing Einstein’s theory and uncovering the mysteries surrounding antimatter.

The research paper, titled “Observation of the effect of gravity on the motion of antimatter,” provides in-depth insights into the experimental process and findings.

출처 :
– 자연 (저널)

