소행성 Bennu: 잠재적인 충돌을 방지하기 위한 NASA의 노력

By가브리엘 보타

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA is taking proactive measures to prevent a potential collision with asteroid Bennu, which is considered one of the most hazardous asteroids in our solar system. Named after an ancient Egyptian mythological bird associated with the Sun, creation, and rebirth, Bennu has been predicted by NASA to have a chance of hitting Earth.

To study its origin and safeguard our planet, NASA launched the OSIRIS-REx mission in 2016. This mission aimed to collect a sample from Bennu and understand more about its composition. If the approximately 510-meter-wide Bennu were to collide with Earth, it could release an energy equivalent to 1,2000 megatons, 24 times more powerful than the largest nuclear weapon ever built.

The most likely timeframe for a potential collision is projected to be the late 2100s and early 2200s, with September 24, 2182, being the most probable date. However, NASA estimates the odds of such an event to be 1 in 1,750 by the year 2300 or 0.05%. While the chances of a direct hit are low, Bennu is still classified as a “potentially hazardous asteroid” that could come as close as 4.65 million miles to Earth.

After a seven-year journey, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully dropped off a sample from Bennu on September 24, 2023. The collected nine ounces of samples will touch down in the Utah desert and be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for further analysis. These samples will provide valuable insights into the early history of our solar system and the types of asteroids that pose a threat to Earth.

The results of the study will be announced in an upcoming news conference on October 11, 2023. NASA considers this sample return a historic achievement, comparable in significance to the return of moon rocks during the Apollo missions.

In summary, NASA’s mission to collect a sample from asteroid Bennu is part of their larger effort to protect Earth from potential asteroid collisions. The successful return of the samples will contribute to a better understanding of asteroid threats and shed light on the early history of our solar system.

출처 :
– 힌두스탄 타임즈
– 나사

