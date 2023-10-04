도시의 삶

NASA의 제임스 웹 망원경이 먼 행성에서 생명체의 잠재적인 징후를 탐지하다

By비키 스타브로풀루

4년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has recently discovered potential signs of life on a planet located 120 light years away from Earth, igniting hope among scientists about the existence of life beyond our Solar System. The planet, known as K2-18b, is situated in the “Goldilocks zone,” which means it is at the right distance from its star to potentially support liquid water – a crucial component for life as we know it.

The detection of a specific gas in the atmosphere of K2-18b, which is produced by simple marine organisms on Earth, has raised excitement among researchers. Professor Catherine Heymans, Scotland’s Astronomer Royal, highlighted the vastness of the universe and the likelihood of intelligent life existing beyond our planet.

Leading the study, Professor Nikku Madhusudhan from Cambridge University’s Institute of Astronomy expressed that if the signs of life on K2-18b are confirmed, it would revolutionize our understanding of the search for life. He predicted significant advancements in our comprehension of life in the universe within the next five years. Even if K2-18b does not exhibit signs of life, there are ten more Goldilocks planets on the team’s list for further study.

While the James Webb Space Telescope has limitations, NASA is developing the Habitable Worlds Observatory telescopes, and the European Southern Observatory is constructing the Extremely Large Telescope. These future instruments will aid in examining the atmospheres of planets similar to Earth.

In addition to distant planets, scientists are also focusing their search for life within our own Solar System. Missions like NASA’s Clipper and the European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) plan to explore icy moons such as Europa in the early 2030s. The director of the Seti Institute’s Carl Sagan Center for the ‘Study of Life in the Universe,’ Dr. Nathalie Cabrol, stated that they have modernized their telescope array and are using instruments to search for laser pulse signals from distant planets.

The potential discovery of life beyond Earth would not only revolutionize science but also reshape our understanding of humanity’s place in the universe. The search for extraterrestrial life continues to captivate scientists and inspire new technological advancements.

출처 :
– BBC News (www.bbc.co.uk)
– Mint (www.livemint.com)

관련 포스트

과학

온라인 마케팅에서 쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호의 중요성

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

우주 절벽: 숨겨진 별 탄생 공개

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

인내 로버의 다음 목적지: 주라비 포인트

7년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

