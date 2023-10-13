도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

부분 일식: 알아야 할 사항

By비키 스타브로풀루

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
부분 일식: 알아야 할 사항

If you’re interested in witnessing a celestial spectacle, don’t forget to look up at the sky this Saturday morning for a partial solar eclipse. However, it is crucial to note that viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous to the naked eye.

During an annular eclipse, the moon does not completely block out the sun, resulting in a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect around the moon. This is different from a total eclipse where the sun is completely obscured.

To safely observe the partial solar eclipse, it is highly recommended to wear specialized solar eclipse glasses. Frank Florian, the Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, explains that these glasses filter out 99.99 percent of the light and harmful rays from the sun, allowing only a small percentage of light to pass through.

Unfortunately, Canadians may not witness the full effects of this particular eclipse. In Edmonton, for example, the moon will cover approximately 54 percent of the sun, creating a visual similar to the “cookie monster taking a bite out of the sun.”

For those interested in observing the celestial event, TELUS World of Science offers a free telescope viewing to witness the moon partially covering the sun.

The partial eclipse is expected to last around two and a half hours, with the mid-eclipse reaching its maximum at 10:28 a.m. in Edmonton. Remember to prioritize eye safety and enjoy this spectacular event responsibly.

출처 :
– Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, Frank Florian.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA, 지구에 접근하는 소행성 발견

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

XNUMX번째 행성에 대한 신비한 탐색: 사실인가 허구인가?

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

블랙홀 근처의 젊은 별 클러스터는 별 형성 이론에 도전합니다.

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

노스 요크 무어스 국립공원의 다크 스카이 프린지 페스티벌에서 밤하늘을 탐험해보세요

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0