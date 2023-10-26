도시의 삶

NASA, 지구를 가까운 거리에서 통과하는 소행성 2023 TG14 추적

By비키 스타브로풀루

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA, 지구를 가까운 거리에서 통과하는 소행성 2023 TG14 추적

NASA has recently provided new information about an upcoming close approach of Asteroid 2023 TG14 to Earth. This asteroid, with a designated name of Asteroid 2023 TG14, is currently traveling towards our planet and is expected to pass by on October 26th. NASA has been closely monitoring its orbit using a combination of satellites and telescopes, such as NEOWISE and Pan-STARRS.

Asteroid 2023 TG14 is anticipated to make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 1.5 million kilometers. It is moving at a speed of approximately 24,153 kilometers per hour as it follows its orbit. This particular asteroid belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are characterized by their semi-major axes larger than Earth’s.

While the proximity of this space rock may concern some, NASA assures that it poses no threat. With a width of merely 77 feet, it is not classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. To put it into perspective, the asteroid is comparable in size to an aircraft. Additionally, this is not its first encounter with Earth, as it previously passed by at a distance of 4.1 million kilometers on October 16, 1917.

As for future encounters, Asteroid 2023 TG14 will have another close approach on October 24, 2024, at a distance of approximately 2.5 million kilometers. Through continued observation and research, scientists aim to gain a better understanding of these celestial objects and their trajectories. By studying their internal structures and weight distributions, valuable insights can be gleaned that could aid in future space missions, such as the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) Missions.

자주 묻는 질문 (FAQ)

What is Asteroid 2023 TG14?

Asteroid 2023 TG14 is a Near-Earth Asteroid that is currently on its way towards Earth and is expected to make a close approach on October 26, 2023.

How big is Asteroid 2023 TG14?

According to NASA, Asteroid 2023 TG14 is approximately 77 feet wide, similar in size to an aircraft.

Is Asteroid 2023 TG14 a threat to Earth?

No, Asteroid 2023 TG14 is not classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object and poses no threat to Earth.

Will Asteroid 2023 TG14 pass by Earth again in the future?

Yes, Asteroid 2023 TG14 is expected to have another close approach to Earth on October 24, 2024, at a distance of approximately 2.5 million kilometers.



