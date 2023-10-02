도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

소행성 2023 SN6이 지구에 접근함에 따라 NASA의 프시케 임무가 지연되었습니다

By비키 스타브로풀루

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
소행성 2023 SN6이 지구에 접근함에 따라 NASA의 프시케 임무가 지연되었습니다

NASA’s highly anticipated Psyche mission, aimed at exploring the 16 Psyche asteroid, has faced repeated delays. The $1.2 billion mission, part of NASA’s Discovery missions, was set to launch via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. However, the most recent delay occurred on October 5, as NASA took the opportunity to reverify the parameters controlling the rocket’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters.

The 16 Psyche asteroid is a fascinating celestial body composed primarily of gold, nickel, and iron deposits, which some estimate to be worth more than Earth’s entire economy. NASA’s objective is to send the Psyche spacecraft to orbit the asteroid for 21 months, conducting extensive mapping and research to gain insights into its composition and its role in the formation of metal core asteroids and planets.

In the meantime, another asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 SN6 has caught NASA’s attention. According to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), this asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on October 4, coming within a relatively close distance of 4.8 million kilometers. While this distance may seem vast in everyday terms, it is considerably close in astronomical measurements.

Fortunately, despite its proximity, Asteroid 2023 SN6 poses no threat as it is not large enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. With an estimated width of almost 86 feet, it is roughly the size of an aircraft. Belonging to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, it shares characteristics with the massive 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. These Apollo asteroids have semi-major axes larger than Earth’s and are known to cross Earth’s orbit.

The Psyche mission holds significant scientific value. By analyzing the 16 Psyche asteroid, NASA hopes to gather crucial information about the formation and age of Earth, as well as understand the processes behind the creation of metal core asteroids and planets. The mission’s objectives include characterizing the asteroid’s topography, studying its formation, determining the age of specific regions, and analyzing variations in gravitational forces.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with a range of scientific instruments, such as a multispectral imager, magnetometer, gamma-ray and neutron meter, and more, all aimed at facilitating comprehensive research during its 21-month orbit around the 16 Psyche asteroid.

출처 :
– NASA’s Psyche Mission
– NASA의 지구 근접 물체 연구 센터(CNEOS)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

베이징이 미래의 달 탐사 및 연구 기지를 계획함에 따라 중국의 달 임무가 진전됩니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Athena: NSW의 산불과 싸우는 AI 기반 화재 모델링 시스템

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 OSIRIS-REx 우주선, 역사적인 소행성 샘플을 지구로 반환

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NGC 4654의 장엄한 이미지: 처녀자리 은하단의 중간나선은하

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0