도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

과학자들은 AI와 기계 학습을 사용하여 실시간으로 초신성을 식별합니다.

By로버트 앤드류

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
과학자들은 AI와 기계 학습을 사용하여 실시간으로 초신성을 식별합니다.

A team of scientists and astronomers from various universities, including Northwestern University and the University of Technology at California, have successfully utilized artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to identify and classify a supernova as it occurred. The project, known as the Bright Transient Survey (BTS) bot, aims to automate the process of distinguishing exploding stars from other celestial events, ultimately providing researchers with more time for analysis.

The team behind the BTSbot developed the AI model by training it with over 1.4 million historical images, including samples of confirmed supernovae, flaring stars, periodic variable stars, and flaring galaxies. By feeding the algorithm this extensive dataset and integrating it into the observing portal, scientists can now easily determine the actions performed by the model.

While the project has faced obstacles such as image vetting and data quality control, the successful use of AI in real-time supernova identification showcases the potential for increased efficiency in astronomical research. However, there are concerns about potential biases and selection biases that may affect the accuracy of AI models in identifying celestial bodies in other galaxies.

The application of AI and machine learning in various fields, including astronomy, is becoming increasingly prevalent. Despite the promising advancements, experts have urged caution, emphasizing the need to address potential biases and ethical concerns associated with the technology.

Source: Northwestern University, Decrypt

정의 :

  • Supernova: The explosion of a star that releases massive amounts of energy, outshining an entire galaxy briefly, occurring when a star exhausts its nuclear fuel.
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI): The ability of machines to imitate intelligent human behavior and perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as pattern recognition and decision making.
  • Machine Learning: An application of AI that enables machines to learn from and improve upon tasks without being explicitly programmed, using algorithms and statistical models to analyze and interpret vast amounts of data.
  • Bright Transient Survey (BTS) bot: A project that utilizes AI and machine learning to identify and classify supernovae in real-time, aiming to automate the process of distinguishing exploding stars from other celestial events.

출처 :

  • 노스 웨스턴 대학
  • 해독

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

로봇에 의해 주의가 산만해짐: 직장 내 "사회적 태만"의 증거

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

인간은 로봇이 일을 확인했다고 생각할 때 일에 덜 집중한다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

항성류 찾기: NASA의 낸시 그레이스 로마 우주 망원경의 역할

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

로봇에 의해 주의가 산만해짐: 직장 내 "사회적 태만"의 증거

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

인간은 로봇이 일을 확인했다고 생각할 때 일에 덜 집중한다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

항성류 찾기: NASA의 낸시 그레이스 로마 우주 망원경의 역할

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

2020년 판타날에 발생한 화재의 파괴적인 영향

18년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0