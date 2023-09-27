도시의 삶

AI로 고대 생명체와 비생물적 기원을 구별하는 새로운 방법 개발

By맘포 브레시아

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
A team of scientists from the Earth and Planets Laboratory at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, DC, has developed a novel Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based method that can accurately distinguish between modern and ancient biological samples and those of abiotic origin. The team, led by Jim Cleaves, shared their findings in the journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’ (PNAS).

Cleaves emphasized the significance of their research, stating that the search for extraterrestrial life continues to be one of the most exciting pursuits in modern science. He highlighted three key takeaways from their study. Firstly, their findings suggest that there are fundamental differences at the biochemistry level between living organisms and abiotic organic chemistry.

Secondly, they propose that their new method may be applied to assess whether samples from Mars and ancient Earth were once alive. This insight opens up new possibilities for our understanding of the history of life on other planets and our own.

Furthermore, Cleaves pointed out that their AI-based method has the potential to distinguish alternative biospheres from that of Earth. This breakthrough could have significant implications for future astrobiology missions, as it would allow scientists to differentiate between extraterrestrial life forms and those found on our own planet.

While the research team achieved an impressive accuracy rate of 90%, further advancements and refinements of the AI algorithm may increase this accuracy even further. The development of this novel method provides valuable tools and insights for the field of astrobiology and the search for life beyond Earth.

Sources: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Earth and Planets Laboratory, Carnegie Institution for Science, Washington, DC

By 맘포 브레시아

