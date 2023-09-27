도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

화성과 다른 행성에서 생명체의 징후를 감지하기 위해 AI를 활용하는 새로운 방법

By비키 스타브로풀루

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have developed an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based method to detect signs of past or present life on Mars and other planets. The method, outlined in the journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,’ uses AI to distinguish between modern and ancient biological samples and samples of abiotic origin with a 90 percent accuracy rate.

Lead author Jim Cleaves of the Earth and Planets Laboratory at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, DC, highlighted the significance of this research. He stated that the findings have three main implications. Firstly, biochemistry differs from abiotic organic chemistry at a fundamental level. Secondly, by studying samples from Mars and ancient Earth, we can determine if they were once alive. Finally, this method has the potential to differentiate alternative biospheres from Earth’s biosphere, which could have significant implications for future astrobiology missions.

Unlike conventional methods that rely on identifying specific molecules or compounds, the researchers demonstrated that AI can detect subtle differences in the molecular patterns of a sample. They used pyrolysis gas chromatography analysis to separate and identify component parts, followed by mass spectrometry to determine molecular weights. AI was trained using data from the molecular analyses of 134 known abiotic or biotic carbon-rich samples.

The AI successfully identified samples originating from living things like shells, teeth, bones, insects, leaves, rice, human hair, and cells preserved in fine-grained rock. It also distinguished between remnants of ancient life altered by geological processes (such as coal, oil, amber, and carbon-rich fossils) and samples with abiotic origins, such as laboratory chemicals and carbon-rich meteorites.

In the past, it has been challenging to determine the origins of many ancient carbon-bearing samples because organic molecules, whether biotic or abiotic, tend to degrade over time. However, using this new AI-based method, signs of biology have been detected in some instances that have been preserved for hundreds of millions of years.

Dr. Robert Hazen, also from the laboratory, emphasized that these findings open up the possibility of finding life forms from other planets or biospheres, even if they are vastly different from life as we know it on Earth. Additionally, if signs of life are discovered elsewhere, this method can help determine if life on Earth and other planets have a common or different origin.

This research represents a significant advancement in the field of astrobiology and provides exciting new possibilities for future missions to explore the presence of life beyond Earth.

출처 :
– ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’ (PNAS) journal article

