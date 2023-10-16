도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

AI 지원 초신성 탐지 시스템으로 천문학 연구 간소화

By가브리엘 보타

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
AI 지원 초신성 탐지 시스템으로 천문학 연구 간소화

A team of astronomers led by Northwestern University has developed the world’s first AI-assisted, fully automatic supernova detection, identification, and classification system. This powerful tool has the potential to significantly streamline large studies of exploding stars in the future. It has already detected its first supernova, marking a major achievement in the field.

Traditionally, supernova detection involved a combination of automated systems and human verification methods. Robotic telescopes would scan the sky for new potential supernova sources, and once a candidate was found, humans would operate telescopes with spectrographs to collect the source’s spectrum. The new AI model, known as the “Bright Transient Survey Bot” (BTSbot), aims to eliminate the need for human involvement in this process.

The researchers trained the BTSbot machine learning algorithm using 1.4 million images from 16,000 astronomical sources, including evidence of past supernovae, galaxies, and flaring stars. With this training, the AI system was able to identify a new supernova candidate and automatically request a spectrum reading from a robotic telescope at the Palomar Observatory in California. It successfully identified the supernova candidate as a “stellar explosion” caused by a fully exploded white dwarf star and shared its findings with the astronomical community.

By automating the detection and identification process, the BTSbot frees up valuable time for human scientists to analyze their observations and develop new hypotheses about cosmic explosions. This tool has the potential to revolutionize supernova research by significantly reducing the time and effort needed for detection.

While AI-assisted supernova detection is a major breakthrough, astronomers can still appreciate the beauty of supernovae through manual observation. Several captivating supernova discoveries have been made in recent memory, each providing valuable insights into the nature of these cosmic events.

In conclusion, the development of an AI-assisted supernova detection system is a significant advancement in astronomical research. It not only saves time and resources but also allows scientists to delve deeper into their observations and explore new ideas about the origins of the universe’s explosive phenomena.

정의 :
– Supernova: A powerful and luminous event that occurs during the destruction of a star, often resulting in the ejection of its outer layers and the release of a tremendous amount of energy.
– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence by machines, particularly computer systems, to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, and decision-making.

Source: Northwestern University Team

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

오늘 SpaceX 출시, 올해의 Space Coast 기록과 일치

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

연구에 따르면 이전에 생각했던 것보다 더 흔한 거대 가스

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

소행성 충돌이 아닌 지각력에 의해 발생한 역대 가장 강력한 화성 지진

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

오늘 SpaceX 출시, 올해의 Space Coast 기록과 일치

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

연구에 따르면 이전에 생각했던 것보다 더 흔한 거대 가스

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

소행성 충돌이 아닌 지각력에 의해 발생한 역대 가장 강력한 화성 지진

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

천문학자들은 외계 행성 WASP-17b의 대기에서 작은 석영 결정을 발견했습니다

17년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0