과학

일식을 앞지르는 강력한 태양폭풍

By로버트 앤드류

13년 2023월 XNUMX일
Yesterday, reports emerged that a co-rotating interaction region (CIR) was forming near Earth’s magnetosphere, caused by the merging of slow and fast-moving solar winds. Unfortunately, the situation is set to worsen today, October 13, as a fresh wave of solar winds from a worm-like coronal hole is expected to trigger a powerful solar storm event. This event is predicted to occur just before the annular solar eclipse takes place in the early hours of October 14.

According to SpaceWeather.com, a stream of solar wind is anticipated to reach Earth later today. These winds are flowing at a speed of approximately 500 km/s from a narrow hole in the sun’s atmosphere. Consequently, geomagnetic unrest and auroras around the Arctic Circle are likely to be ignited by their arrival. Tamitha Skov, also known as Space Weather Woman, further corroborated this information, forecasting a 50 percent chance of a major storm at high latitudes and a 15 percent chance of a minor storm at mid-latitude in her post on X.

Unlike a coronal mass ejection (CME), which typically triggers solar storms, the upcoming storm will be caused solely by solar winds. However, these “winds” are not to be underestimated. They are powerful waves of plasma originating in the corona of the Sun, containing solar particles and strong magnetic fields. As these formidable solar winds strike Earth’s magnetosphere, they create small cracks through a process called co-rotating interaction region (CIR), temporarily leaving our planet vulnerable to solar radiation. The solar winds forcefully penetrate the magnetosphere and induce solar storms even in the absence of a CME.

To collect data on solar activities, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) relies on three crucial instruments. The Helioseismic and Magnetic Imager (HMI) measures the longitudinal and vector magnetic fields across the entire visible solar disk. The Extreme Ultraviolet Variability Experiment (EVE) assesses the Sun’s extreme ultraviolet irradiance. Finally, the Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) provides continuous observations of the solar chromosphere and corona in seven extreme ultraviolet (EUV) channels.

출처 :
– SpaceWeather.com
– Tamitha Skov, Space Weather Woman

