Distant Star Reveals Afterglow of Planetary Collision

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Astronomers have witnessed the aftermath of a catastrophic collision between two massive planets for the first time, using telescopes to observe a distant sun-like star. The collision is believed to have occurred between a pair of ice giant planets, resulting in a shower of debris and the formation of a new object that could be hundreds of times larger than Earth.

Dr. Matthew Kenworthy, co-lead author of the study from Leiden Observatory, described the post-collision object as resembling a star, albeit fainter and approximately seven times larger than the main star in the system. The discovery was made after an amateur astronomer responded to a social media post from Kenworthy about a star called ASASSN-21qj. This star had captured Kenworthy’s attention because it unexpectedly dimmed in December 2021.

The amateur astronomer, Arttu Sainio, a volunteer citizen scientist for NASA, checked past observations of ASASSN-21qj taken by NASA’s Neowise mission. He discovered a significant brightening of infrared light from the same location 900 days prior to the star’s dimming. This revelation led the astronomers to conclude that the burst of infrared radiation originated from a newly formed object known as a “synestia,” created by the collision of two Neptune-sized planets.

Based on the infrared readings, the synestia had a temperature of over 700°C for approximately three years. It will eventually cool and develop into a new planet orbiting the star. The star itself began to dim around 2.5 years after the afterglow was observed, as a vast cloud of fine debris drifted across it.

This finding marks the first time that astronomers have detected the afterglow of a planetary collision. The team intends to further investigate by observing the dust cloud’s orbit around the star. If the cloud continues to orbit, it is expected to move to one side of the star within the next five to ten years. At that point, the light from the star will reflect off the dust, making it visible with large ground-based telescopes.

In addition, there is the possibility that the James Webb Space Telescope may be able to detect infrared radiation from both the dust cloud and the new planet formed as a result of the collision.

정의 :
– Ice giant planets: Gas giant planets composed primarily of heavier volatile substances such as “ices,” including water, methane, and ammonia.
– Synestia: A high-energy, rapidly spinning object formed by the collision or merging of two planet-sized objects.
– Infrared radiation: Electromagnetic radiation with longer wavelengths than visible light, often associated with heat.
– Ground-based telescopes: Telescopes located on Earth’s surface, as opposed to those in space.
– James Webb Space Telescope: An upcoming space telescope set to succeed the Hubble Space Telescope, designed to observe the universe in infrared light.

