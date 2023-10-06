도시의 삶

일본, 달 탐사에 또 한 번 도전, 다섯 번째 달 착륙 국가가 될 수도

By비키 스타브로풀루

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) recently launched a lunar exploration spacecraft from its Tanegashima Space Center, marking its third attempt to reach the moon in the last 12 months. Despite previous failures, experts remain optimistic about Japan’s latest endeavor, which could potentially make it the fifth country to touch the lunar surface.

Unlike previous attempts, the current mission is deemed “very technically sophisticated” by Kari Bingen, director of the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The rocket carried an X-ray telescope designed to analyze the space between galaxies, as well as a lightweight lander scheduled to touch down on the moon in early 2024.

Japan’s success holds significance for space exploration as a whole. The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) aims to achieve an unprecedented level of accuracy, with a projected landing within 100 meters, compared to the usual range of a couple of kilometers. This precision would greatly assist in identifying favorable locations for potential resources and establishing a human base on the moon.

The race for space exploration in Asia has intensified, with the U.S. seeking to collaborate with nations in the region. Japan and the U.S. signed an agreement in January to strengthen their cooperation in space exploration, including lunar and planetary studies. The two countries were also signatories of the Artemis Accords, a framework for peaceful and responsible cooperation during lunar exploration.

According to experts, countering China’s influence is a key impetus for the U.S.’s interest in collaborating with Asian countries on space programs. China’s assertive actions in the South China Sea have raised concerns about its intentions in space exploration. However, national pride, scientific discovery, economic benefits, national security, and technological advancements are other significant factors driving the competition for lunar exploration.

While Japan’s current moon mission holds promise, India’s recent success in landing on the moon’s unexplored South Pole serves as a key lesson. Behar, former director of the Norman and Helen Asher Space Research Institute, emphasized the importance of learning from past mistakes and the necessity for continuous improvement to ensure mission success.

The competition between the U.S. and China extends beyond lunar exploration, as both countries aim to send astronauts into space in the coming years. While some scientists argue that robotic missions are safer and more cost-effective, the innate desire for humans to explore space remains steadfast. The dream of establishing colonies on the moon or Mars may one day become a reality.

출처 :
– “Japan takes another shot at lunar exploration as it aims to become fifth country to land on the moon” (CNBC)
– “U.S. and Japan Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation in Space through Joint Lunar Exploration Declaration” (NASA)
– “Artemis Accords: Space exploration bounce back from failures” (CNBC)

