도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

NASA의 큐리오시티 로버, 화성의 게디즈 계곡 능선에 도달: 화성의 과거 스냅샷

By맘포 브레시아

19년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover has successfully reached its long-sought destination, the Gediz Vallis Ridge. The ridge is a significant geological feature on Mount Sharp, a towering mountain on Mars that Curiosity has been exploring since 2014. This ridge holds a crucial record of one of the last wet periods on this part of the Red Planet.

After three years and multiple attempts, Curiosity’s mission team was finally able to navigate past the challenging obstacles of knife-edged rocks and steep slopes to reach the ridge. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the rover and its scientific exploration.

Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s a thrill to be able to reach out and touch rocks that were transported from places high up on Mount Sharp that we’ll never be able to visit with Curiosity.”

The Gediz Vallis Ridge offers scientists a unique opportunity to study the remnants of a geological feature known as a debris flow fan. Similar formations are found on both Mars and Earth, but the exact processes behind their formation are still not fully understood.

Curiosity has provided the first up-close views of the eroded remnants of this debris flow fan. The rover’s Mastcam captured 136 individual images of the region, creating an immersive panorama. This mosaic will aid scientists in unraveling the mysteries of how debris flow fans form and the role they played in shaping the Martian landscape.

Moving forward, Curiosity’s next goal is to investigate the Gediz Vallis Channel, a pathway through which water flowed approximately 3 billion years ago. This ancient water flow carried rocks and debris that eventually piled up to form the Gediz Vallis Ridge. By analyzing these geological features, scientists hope to gain further insights into Mars’ past climate and its potential for sustaining life.

출처 :
– NASA’s Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) on Twitter
– NASA 제트추진연구소

By 맘포 브레시아

