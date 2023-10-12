도시의 삶

과학

유클리드 우주 망원경, 미세한 유도 센서 문제를 해결한 후 임무 재개

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Euclid space telescope, launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) on July 1, is back on track after resolving issues with its Fine Guidance Sensor. The telescope’s mission is to explore the dark universe, which consists of dark energy and dark matter. However, during the initial months of its journey, the telescope’s fine guidance sensors were losing track of guide stars, affecting its ability to precisely point at regions of interest.

The problem was caused by cosmic rays, particularly high energy radiation from solar flares, which resulted in false signals appearing in Euclid’s observations. These false signals outnumbered real stars, causing the telescope’s sensor to fail in navigating star patterns.

To overcome this challenge, the team developed a software patch that was installed on the Euclid telescope. The software update was tested extensively under real flight conditions, using input from the Science Operations Centre for observation targets. With successful testing, the Performance Verification phase has been restarted, marking the end of the commissioning phase.

The Euclid telescope will now enter full science mode and undergo testing until late November. This critical testing phase will determine the telescope’s readiness for its main mission. Carole Mundell, ESA’s director of science, expressed excitement for this phase and anticipated the groundbreaking discoveries that Euclid will make in our understanding of the dark universe.

In conclusion, the Euclid space telescope has overcome initial challenges with its Fine Guidance Sensor and is now ready to embark on its mission to explore the mysteries of the dark universe. The software patch has resolved the issue of losing track of guide stars caused by cosmic rays. The successful completion of the commissioning phase marks a milestone for the Euclid mission, and scientists eagerly anticipate the valuable insights and images that Euclid will provide.

