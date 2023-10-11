도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

에어로졸은 히말라야를 가열하여 기후 변화와 몬순 패턴에 기여하고 연구 결과를 밝힙니다.

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
에어로졸은 히말라야를 가열하여 기후 변화와 몬순 패턴에 기여하고 연구 결과를 밝힙니다.

A new study conducted by Indian and German scientists has found that aerosols are significantly heating up the Himalayas, with severe implications for climate change and monsoon patterns in the region. The study, which included ground-based observations, satellite data, and model simulations, highlighted the high Aerosol Radiative Forcing Efficiency (ARFE) over the Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP) and the Himalayan foothills. The mean ARFE was found to be 2-4 times higher in this region compared to other polluted sites in South and East Asia.

Aerosols are fine solid particles or liquid droplets suspended in the atmosphere, which can be of natural or anthropogenic origin. The researchers noted that the aerosol-induced warming observed in the high altitudes of the Himalayas increases air temperatures, accelerates glacier retreat, and affects the hydrological cycle and precipitation patterns. The study emphasized that these changes have significant consequences for the Asian summer monsoon and glacial snow melt.

The Himalayan region, including the Hindu Kush-Himalaya-Tibetan Plateau (HKHTP), is home to the largest ice mass outside the Antarctic and Arctic polar regions. The observed retreat of glaciers in this region is influenced by aerosol-induced atmospheric warming and the deposition of light-absorbing carbonaceous aerosols on snow and ice. The researchers cautioned that this rapid glacier retreat will have negative impacts on water supply in southern and eastern Asia, affecting the regional hydrological cycle.

The study highlights the need for further research and understanding of the impact of aerosols on the Himalayan climate and the larger implications for climate change and water resources in the region. It underscores the importance of reducing aerosol emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change to protect the fragile ecosystems and populations in the HKHTP area.

출처 :
– 트리뷴 뉴스 서비스

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

여성은 단기적인 관계에서는 육체적인 힘을 선호하지만 장기적인 성공에서는 친근한 유머를 선호합니다

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

금환일식을 안전하게 관찰하고 사진 촬영하기 위한 가이드

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

우주 위성: 전파 천문학과 우주와의 연결에 대한 위협

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

오존에 노출된 대두의 스트레스 수준을 측정하는 데 사용되는 형광

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0