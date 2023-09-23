도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

인간 8세포 유사 세포와 배아의 비교 분석을 통해 귀중한 통찰력을 얻습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

23년 2023월 XNUMX일
Scientists have long struggled to study the genetic profiles and activity of genes in early human development due to ethical concerns and a lack of lab models. However, a recent study by researchers from Chiba University, Karolinska Institutet, and the University of Helsinki has made significant progress in this area.

The researchers focused on a specific stage of embryonic development called embryonic genome activation (EGA), which marks the beginning of when genes specific to embryos become active. While some knowledge exists about EGA in mice, understanding it in humans has been challenging. This is where the creation of cell models that mimic human embryos becomes crucial.

To enable research on this subject, five different groups of researchers developed “human 8-cell-like cells” (8CLCs) using various methods. These cells are derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) and closely resemble the 8-cell stage of an embryo. Each research group employed different approaches to generate these 8CLCs, which were confirmed using single-cell RNA sequencing.

In their study, the scientists compared the genetic activity of these lab-grown 8CLCs with that of actual human embryos. They combined the genetic data from the 8CLCs with information from two sets of embryos, one covering the 8-cell stage to day seven of embryo development and the other providing data on more mature cells and embryos. This comprehensive analysis illuminated the similarities and differences between the 8CLCs and embryos.

The researchers hope that these findings will stimulate further research into early human embryo development. Dr. Yoshihara, one of the lead authors, highlighted the advantages of using lab-grown cell models, stating, “These models allow us to study the beginning of human life without ethical concerns and overcome the limitations of sample scarcity in research.”

This study represents a significant stride towards demystifying the complexities of early human embryonic development. The knowledge gained from this research holds transformative potential in the fields of regenerative medicine and developmental biology.

저널 참조 :

Masahito Yoshihara, Juha Kere. Transcriptomic differences between human 8-cell-like cells reprogrammed with different methods. Stem Cell Reports. DOI: 10.1016/j.stemcr.2023.06.009.

Source: Chiba University, Karolinska Institutet, and the University of Helsinki.

