도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

태양-지구 라그랑주 포인트 1을 향한 인도의 Aditya-L1 임무

By로버트 앤드류

28년 2023월 XNUMX일
태양-지구 라그랑주 포인트 1을 향한 인도의 Aditya-L1 임무

India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is on its way to its final destination at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). This point in space is where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth are in equilibrium, allowing an object placed there to remain relatively stable. Aditya-L1 will operate in a halo orbit around L1, providing continuous observation of celestial bodies and enabling communication with Earth.

The mission, launched on September 2, is set to reach L1 in January. To ensure the spacecraft’s safety, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting situational awareness. According to ISRO’s latest findings, there are already four other operational satellites at L1. Three of them belong to NASA: WIND, Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE), and Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVER). The fourth satellite, the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), is a joint mission by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The L1 point is highly desirable for spacecraft as it requires minimal fuel for orbit corrections. Maintaining orbit stability is important due to the large positional uncertainty and sensitivity to perturbative forces. Orbit Determination (OD) for L1 requires tracking data collection over an extended period.

In addition to Aditya-L1, ISRO chairman S. Somanath announced that a mission to Venus is already configured. Payloads for Venus exploration have been developed as Venus, with its thick atmosphere and high atmospheric pressure, offers valuable insights into space science and the possibility of Earth undergoing similar changes.

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is working on ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission, following its involvement in the Chandrayaan-2 and Aditya-L1 missions. ECIL collaborates with ISRO in designing and developing antenna systems and program logic controllers. The successful maneuver of the Aditya-L1 mission demonstrates the crucial role of ECIL’s antenna system in its communication, while ECIL’s Deep Space Network antenna facilitated data acquisition from the Chandrayaan mission.

출처 :
– 나사
– 인도우주연구기구(ISRO)
– 유럽우주국(ESA)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

연구에 따르면 북극 호수의 메탄 순환이 기후 변화에 미치는 영향이 밝혀졌습니다.

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA와 SpaceX, XNUMX월 프시케 임무 발사 날짜 설정

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

개인화된 온라인 경험을 위한 쿠키 기본 설정 관리의 중요성

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA, 다학문적 과학을 위한 뉴 호라이즌스 우주선의 운영 확대

30년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0