북미 전역의 하늘을 어둡게 만드는 일식

A solar eclipse is set to darken the skies over parts of North America this weekend, providing a rare celestial event that won’t be seen again for many years. While solar eclipses are not uncommon, this particular event holds significance due to the limited occurrence of future eclipses in Canada this century. The next total solar eclipse visible from Canada will take place in 2033, though it will only be visible from the northern edges of the Yukon. Following that, annular eclipses are scheduled for 2044, 2048, and 2057. There will be two more eclipses between 2061 and 2080, and three more between 2081 and 2100.

This weekend’s eclipse is considered an annular eclipse, which means that the moon will not completely block out the sun, resulting in a “ring of fire” effect. The eclipse will begin west of B.C.’s Vancouver Island before making its way southeast, passing through Oregon, Texas, Mexico, South America, and finally disappearing over the Atlantic Ocean. The path of annularity will be approximately 320 kilometers wide and will take less than an hour to travel from Oregon to Texas. Viewers along the path will have the opportunity to witness the ring of fire for around four minutes.

In Canada, the eclipse will only be visible as a partial eclipse. Vancouver and parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior will experience about 80% of the eclipse, while the prairies will see 70% to 50% coverage. Eastern Canada will only see 10% to 20% coverage. It is important to note that looking directly at the sun during an eclipse is never recommended. Special precautions must be taken to protect your eyes, such as using solar glasses or welding glasses with a darkness rating of No. 14.

For those who do not have access to proper viewing equipment, a pinhole projector can be used to safely view the eclipse. Simply create a small hole in a piece of paper or use a spaghetti colander or strainer to cast an image of the sun onto a surface. This will allow you to observe the semi-circles of the eclipse without looking directly at the sun.

While lunar eclipses are more accessible as they can be seen by half the world when the moon turns orange, solar eclipses are rarer and require specific locations to witness totality. The upcoming eclipse in April will traverse Mexico and then move northeast towards Toronto, Montreal, and the Atlantic provinces.

As with any weather-dependent event, the viewing experience of the eclipse may be affected by cloudy skies or inclement weather. It is advisable to check local weather forecasts before planning any viewing activities.

In conclusion, the solar eclipse happening this weekend presents an extraordinary opportunity to witness a rare celestial event. It is crucial to prioritize eye safety and follow proper viewing techniques to protect your vision. Whether you are able to witness the eclipse in person or observe it through livestreams or other mediums, the beauty and rarity of these events make them truly awe-inspiring.

