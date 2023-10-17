도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 기술로 빛 오염을 줄이고 밤하늘의 선명한 전망을 복원할 수 있습니다.

By비키 스타브로풀루

17년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 기술로 빛 오염을 줄이고 밤하늘의 선명한 전망을 복원할 수 있습니다.

A new streetlamp technology has been developed that could help mitigate the problem of light pollution and restore clear views of the night sky for astronomers. Light pollution, caused by the widespread use of bright LED lights, has been a growing threat to astronomical observatories all over the world. These energy-efficient LED lights consume less electricity than traditional incandescent lights but are much brighter, causing the sky to glow with increased intensity when installed in cities.

As a result, many observatories that were once located in dark, remote areas now see fewer stars due to the excessive light scattering through the Earth’s atmosphere. This problem has been offsetting the advancements in telescope technology. A recent study revealed that stars are disappearing from the sky at an average rate of 10% per year.

German startup StealthTransit has recently tested a potential solution for this issue. The company’s technology, called the DarkSkyProtector, consists of three components: a device that makes LED lights flicker at an imperceptible frequency, a GPS receiver, and a specially designed telescope camera shutter that can blink in sync with the LED lights. By opening the shutter only during the brief moments when the LED lights are switched off, the technology can significantly reduce unwanted sky glow in astronomical images.

Experiments conducted at an observatory in the Caucasus Mountains in Russia demonstrated that the DarkSkyProtector could reduce the sky glow in images by an impressive 94%. This technology has the potential to make all types of lights astronomy-friendly, including outdoor advertising and indoor lighting. It can filter out lights from nearby towns and villages as well as from the observatory itself.

StealthTransit stated that most existing LED lights can operate in blinking mode, and new lamps designed specifically to protect the night sky would not be more expensive than current LED technology. The only costly element of the system is the lightweight and agile telescope shutter, which needs to blink about 150 times per second. The company hopes to make this technology available for larger telescopes in the near future.

Although still in the prototype stage, StealthTransit aims to have a commercially viable product for the world’s best telescopes within the next five to seven years.

출처 :
– Space.com – “New Streetlamp Technology Could Make Nights Dark Again for Astronomers”

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

블랙홀은 완벽하게 균형 잡힌 쌍으로 존재할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

소행성 16호 프시케로의 여행: 태양계의 탄생 탐험

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

50천만년 전의 박쥐 두개골은 초기 박쥐 진화에 대한 새로운 통찰력을 제공합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

블랙홀은 완벽하게 균형 잡힌 쌍으로 존재할 수 있다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다.

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

소행성 16호 프시케로의 여행: 태양계의 탄생 탐험

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

50천만년 전의 박쥐 두개골은 초기 박쥐 진화에 대한 새로운 통찰력을 제공합니다

20년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

어린 가시관 불가사리는 폭염을 견딜 수 있어 산호초에 더 큰 위협이 됩니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0