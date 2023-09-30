도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

땀 분석을 통해 건강을 모니터링하는 새로운 웨어러블 패치

By로버트 앤드류

30년 2023월 XNUMX일
땀 분석을 통해 건강을 모니터링하는 새로운 웨어러블 패치

Researchers at Penn State have developed a groundbreaking wearable patch that has the ability to monitor an individual’s health by analyzing their sweat. This patch, made from a special material capable of studying glucose, pH, and temperature in sweat, can provide essential information about a person’s body condition and help diagnose and manage diseases such as diabetes.

Sweat, as researchers have discovered, serves as a rich source of biomarkers. Biomarkers are substances that reveal the state of health or disease within the body. However, measuring these biomarkers in sweat has proven to be a challenging task. This difficulty arises due to their low concentrations within sweat and their tendency to fluctuate based on external factors such as diet, exercise, and environment.

Previous attempts at capturing biomarkers through sweat sensors have been limited in their effectiveness. These sensors have faced obstacles such as low sensitivity, limited surface areas, and poor stability. As a result, accurate and reliable measurements of biomarkers in sweat have been difficult to obtain.

This new wearable patch revolutionizes the measurement of biomarkers in sweat. Its special material possesses the unique capability of detecting glucose, pH, and temperature, providing valuable insights into an individual’s health. By continuously monitoring these biomarkers, the patch can aid in the diagnosis and management of various diseases, including diabetes.

The development of this wearable patch represents a significant breakthrough in the field of health monitoring. Its ability to collect and analyze sweat biomarkers accurately paves the way for improved diagnostics and personalized healthcare. With further advancements, this technology could potentially revolutionize disease management and prevention.

출처 :
– 첨단 기능성 소재

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

금속을 좋아하는 미생물로 더욱 친환경적인 희토류 원소 정제

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

수성의 수축 표면: 행성 지질학에 대한 새로운 통찰

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

NASA의 프시케 소행성 탐사선, 추진기 문제로 인해 지연 직면

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

금속을 좋아하는 미생물로 더욱 친환경적인 희토류 원소 정제

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

수성의 수축 표면: 행성 지질학에 대한 새로운 통찰

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 프시케 소행성 탐사선, 추진기 문제로 인해 지연 직면

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA Seeks Industry Input for Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development Program

2년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0