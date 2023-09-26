도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Spotting Volcanic Activity on Venus Is Crucial for Upcoming Missions, New Research Shows

By맘포 브레시아

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
Spotting Volcanic Activity on Venus Is Crucial for Upcoming Missions, New Research Shows

Recent research conducted by Ian Flynn and his team at the University of Pittsburgh sheds light on how lava flows might appear on Venus. The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, aims to inform the upcoming missions to Venus by NASA and the European Space Agency. These missions are set to examine the planet for signs of new lava flows, which could indicate recent volcanic eruptions.

Understanding volcanism on Venus is crucial for planetary scientists due to its potential impact on the planet’s surface and atmosphere. With the three upcoming missions dedicated to identifying recent eruptions, scientists hope to gain valuable insight into Earth’s twin planet.

However, studying volcanism on Venus is no easy task. The extreme conditions on the planet pose challenges in detecting and studying lava flows. Venus’ high temperature of around 850 degrees Fahrenheit and its harsh atmospheric conditions make it difficult for orbiting probes to identify active volcanic activity.

To overcome these challenges, Flynn’s team developed a model that could replicate the environmental conditions on Venus. By modifying a model used on Earth, the researchers adjusted gravity, temperature, and atmospheric conditions to match those on Venus. Their findings revealed that lava flows on Venus would travel approximately 75% farther than on Earth, meaning that active lava flows could be detected and studied.

Flynn’s work is particularly significant for the upcoming EnVision mission, a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency. Scheduled for launch in the early 2030s, EnVision aims to explore Venus in-depth. By collaborating with the mission’s science team, Flynn contributes to calibrating the mission’s instruments to detect signs of volcanism on Venus accurately.

By understanding how lava flows behave on Venus, scientists can enhance the capabilities of future missions and ensure that evidence of volcanic activity is not overlooked. The research conducted by Flynn and his team will play a vital role in paving the way for a better understanding of Venus’ volcanic activity.

출처 :
– 지구물리학 연구 저널: 행성
– NASA/JPL

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

소행성 2023 SF6: 지구와의 긴밀한 만남

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 기공 센터는 우주 기상 예측 개선을 목표로 하고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

멸종종 연구의 획기적인 발전: 태즈메이니아 호랑이 표본에서 염기서열이 분석된 수백 년 된 RNA

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

소행성 2023 SF6: 지구와의 긴밀한 만남

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

콜로라도 대학교 볼더(University of Colorado Boulder)의 기공 센터는 우주 기상 예측 개선을 목표로 하고 있습니다.

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

통합정보이론을 놓고 신경과학자들이 충돌하다

27년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0