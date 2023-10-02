도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

천문학자들은 BlueWalker3 위성과 미래 별자리에 대한 우려를 제기합니다.

By로버트 앤드류

2년 2023월 XNUMX일
천문학자들은 BlueWalker3 위성과 미래 별자리에 대한 우려를 제기합니다.

Astronomers are warning about the potential interference caused by the BlueWalker3 satellite and similar satellites in low-Earth orbit. The satellite, developed by AST SpaceMobile, has become one of the brightest objects in the sky, outshining even some of the most radiant stars in the Milky Way. AST SpaceMobile aims to create a network of orbital cell towers to provide global broadband connectivity.

Already concerned about satellite megaconstellations like SpaceX’s Starlink, which can interfere with astronomical observations due to their shiny surfaces, astronomers are alarmed by the deployment of BlueWalker3 and its implications for future constellations. The BlueWalker3 satellite is a precursor to AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites, which are even larger and brighter than the Starlink satellites.

There are currently 18 constellations planned worldwide, with a total of half a million satellites expected to be launched, representing a hundredfold increase compared to the current number of satellites. The proliferation of these satellites has sparked worries among stargazers as they create bright trails and ambient glows that can hinder astronomical research and obstruct faint celestial objects.

The recent study on the effects of the BlueWalker3 satellite compiled observations from amateur and professional astronomers around the world. It revealed that BlueWalker3 is as bright as two of the most luminous stars in the sky. The study highlights the global nature of the problem, with an impact that can be seen everywhere in the world.

In response to concerns, AST SpaceMobile stated that it is working with astronomers on reducing disruptions and emphasized that their constellation would consist of around 90 satellites, compared to the tens of thousands planned by other companies. However, the BlueBird satellites are much larger and brighter than existing satellites, making them a major concern for astronomers.

Currently, there are no regulations in place to prevent the launch of bright and voluminous satellite constellations. Scientists, dark sky advocates, and Indigenous rights groups are advocating for regulations to protect astronomical observations and preserve the night sky. While efforts are being made to mitigate the brightness of satellites, the pace of satellite launches remains rapid.

-
출처 :
– Image source: Marco Langbroek/Delft Technical University
– Source article: [The New York Times] (no URL provided)

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

NASA의 첫 번째 소행성 샘플이 마침내 지구에 착륙했습니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Shukrayaan-1 임무: ISRO와 함께 금성 탐험

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

이중 천체 선물: 2023년 XNUMX월의 일식과 월식

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA의 첫 번째 소행성 샘플이 마침내 지구에 착륙했습니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Shukrayaan-1 임무: ISRO와 함께 금성 탐험

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

이중 천체 선물: 2023년 XNUMX월의 일식과 월식

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram 착륙선이 성공적인 홉 실험으로 기대치를 초과했습니다.

4년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0