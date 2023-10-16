도시의 삶

파커 태양 탐사선: 기록을 깨고 태양의 비밀을 밝혀내다

By로버트 앤드류

16년 2023월 XNUMX일
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has recently achieved two remarkable records in space exploration. In late September, it became the fastest human-made object, reaching a speed of 635,266 kilometers per hour as it approached the Sun. Additionally, it has become the first spacecraft to pass through a coronal mass ejection (CME), capturing images that will help scientists understand the Sun’s behavior and predict solar storms.

Launched in August 2018, the Parker Solar Probe is on a mission to study the Sun’s corona, the outermost layer of its atmosphere. To accomplish this, it utilizes gravitational assists from Venus to gradually get closer to the Sun. Its final flyby of Venus is scheduled for late 2024, bringing it within a mere 6.16 million kilometers of the Sun’s surface.

The probe’s journey has been groundbreaking in more ways than one. Not only has it broken speed and distance records, but it has also provided valuable scientific insights. By passing through a coronal mass ejection, the Parker Solar Probe has successfully captured images of a massive eruption of plasma released by the Sun. This data will contribute to a better understanding of the Sun’s behavior and help scientists predict solar storms that can impact Earth.

The Parker Solar Probe is a marvel of engineering and a testament to human ingenuity. Its mission to uncover the secrets of the Sun is paving the way for a deeper understanding of our star and its immense power. With each milestone it achieves, the probe brings us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos.

