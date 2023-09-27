도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

새로운 적층 제조 기술을 사용하여 나노 규모로 금속 물체 인쇄

By비키 스타브로풀루

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 적층 제조 기술을 사용하여 나노 규모로 금속 물체 인쇄

Scientists at Caltech have developed a new additive manufacturing (AM) technique for printing metal objects at the nanoscale. The hydrogel infusion-based technique allows printing objects as small as 150 nanometers, comparable to the size of a flu virus. The process involves creating a photosensitive hydrogel “cocktail” that is selectively hardened using a laser to form a 3D scaffold. The scaffold is then infused with a nickel-ion-containing solution, baked to burn off the hydrogel, and chemically treated to remove oxygen atoms, resulting in metal objects with intricate nanoscale structures.

What makes these nanoscale metal objects unique is the presence of defects and irregularities in their microstructure. Normally, such flaws would weaken a metal part at a larger scale. However, in the case of these nanoscale objects, the defects actually strengthen them. The presence of flaws prevents failure from propagating from one grain boundary to another, distributing the distortion more uniformly throughout the material and preventing sudden failure.

This new technique opens up possibilities for creating a wide range of useful components at the nanoscale, including catalysts, storage electrodes, and essential parts for sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. It is one of the first demonstrations of 3D printing of metal structures at the nanoscale.

The study was conducted by Caltech researchers Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, and Julia R. Greer, and the findings were published in the journal Nano Letters.

출처:
– Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, et al. Creating many useful components, such as catalysts for hydrogen, storage electrodes for carbon-free ammonia and other chemicals, and essential parts of devices such as sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. Nano Letters. DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.3c02309

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

또 다른 위기 상황: 소행성 2023 SW6이 지구에 접근하다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0