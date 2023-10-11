도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

보르네오에서 발견된 120억 XNUMX천만년 된 지각판의 고대 잔해

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
보르네오에서 발견된 120억 XNUMX천만년 된 지각판의 고대 잔해

Experts have made a remarkable discovery in Borneo, uncovering ancient remnants of a tectonic plate believed to be 120 million years old. This finding adds to the ongoing stream of new discoveries about our planet, from previously unknown continents to hidden oceans.

The existence of the 120-million-year-old tectonic plate, now named Pontus, was predicted when Suzanna van de Lagemaat, a graduate geologist at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and her supervisor, Douwe van Hinsbergen, analyzed geological data from mountains in the Asia-Pacific region. While studying rock formations in northern Borneo, Van de Lagemaat identified clear signs of the ancient Pontus plate.

Further research in the magnetic lab indicated that these rocks were originally from a different and previously unknown plate. The Pontus plate was estimated to have been about a quarter of the size of the Pacific Ocean and was located beneath the ocean that separated Eurasia and Australia during the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea.

As Pangaea separated, the Pontus plate was believed to have been subducted by other plates that carried countries like The Philippines and Borneo to their present-day locations. Van de Lagemaat’s research focused on the Junction Region, a complex area of tectonic plate activity that spans Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand.

Through her research, Van de Lagemaat reconstructed the tectonic plate movements that have occurred from the time of the dinosaurs up to the present day. This discovery provides valuable insights into the history of Earth’s crust and deepens our understanding of the complex dynamics that shape our planet.

출처 :
- 소스 기사

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

NASA가 태양 폭풍을 예측하기 위해 개발한 새로운 AI 모델

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

독창성 화성 헬리콥터, 새로운 속도 기록을 목표로

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

앨버커키 국제 열기구 축제의 대규모 승천과 일식에 대한 기대감 고조

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA가 태양 폭풍을 예측하기 위해 개발한 새로운 AI 모델

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

독창성 화성 헬리콥터, 새로운 속도 기록을 목표로

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

앨버커키 국제 열기구 축제의 대규모 승천과 일식에 대한 기대감 고조

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

역방향 시간 여행 시뮬레이션으로 물리학 문제 해결 가능

13년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0