세레스: 유기화학물질의 신비를 풀다

By로버트 앤드류

18년 2023월 XNUMX일
Ceres, the largest body in the main asteroid belt, continues to bewilder scientists with its intriguing features and complex organic chemicals. NASA’s Dawn mission, which studied Ceres and its smaller counterpart Vesta, made remarkable discoveries that hint at the dwarf planet’s origins and its potential habitability.

Unlike Vesta, Ceres exhibits cryovolcanic activity, suggesting the presence of water and hydrated minerals. The mission also detected complex organics on Ceres, consisting of hydrogen and carbon atoms, which raise the possibility of life-supporting conditions on the icy world.

Recent research presented at the Geological Society of America’s GSA Connects 2023 meeting focuses on the origins of Ceres’ organic chemicals. There are two competing theories: the chemicals either formed in situ or were delivered/modified by impacts. Understanding the true origin of these organics can provide insights into Ceres’ history and its potential habitability.

To investigate this, planetary scientist Terik Daly and his colleagues conducted impact experiments using NASA’s Ames Vertical Gun Range to mimic the conditions on Ceres. They discovered that organics are more widespread than initially reported and that they seem to be resilient to impacts with Ceres-like conditions.

The study also utilized data from Dawn’s camera and imaging spectrometer, combining them to gain a better understanding of Ceres’ organic chemicals. By extrapolating the compositional information from the spectrometer to the camera’s higher spatial resolution, researchers were able to map potential organic-rich areas on Ceres, which showed a correlation with older impact units and other minerals indicating water.

While the exact origin of Ceres’ organics remains uncertain, these findings provide strong evidence that they formed on Ceres itself. Determining the source of these organic chemicals can further unravel the mysteries surrounding Ceres’ history and its potential as a habitable world.

출처 :

– Original article by Evan Gough, Universe Today.

By 로버트 앤드류

